From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Principal officers of the National Assembly and the members of Progressive Governors, among others will on Friday participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) preconvention conference ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for Saturday.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on the event, the secretary APC Convention Legacy and Rapporteurs subcommittee, Garba Abari who doubles as as the Director General National Orientation Agency, said that the theme of the conference is: ‘Consolidating Democracy: Scorecard, Impact and the Road Ahead’.

According to him; “the overall objective of the APC Policy Conference is to position thought leaders of the party and sector experts deliberate on the current and future policy direction of the party and provide a reform agenda which the party will drive over the next phase of our administration building on the current achievements, including the outcomes for State and Local governments.

“It will seek to address various segments around governance, economy and social environment with the aim to re-enkindle investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy.

“The specific objectives are to review the performance of APC-controlled national and subnational governments. Analyse introspective pathways towards mapping the future to bridge the gaps and unlock the productive potential of the country. Discuss the approaches required towards achieving an inclusive and coherent policy trajectory for the party in government.

“Others include harmonise a sustainable implementation agenda with the implementation framework as a follow-up to existing plans, policies, programmes and projects.

“The APC Policy Conference will be structured into different panel discussions that will focus on core thematic areas as follows: economy, governance, and human development. This will enable resource persons and participants to create a central spine that holds the party’s development agenda since 2015. The sessions will be designed to be intense, interactive, and stimulating between the panellists and participants,” he said.

Other targeted participants include chairman and members of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), State Governors, Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Senators and members of the House of Representatives, Speakers of States Houses of Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council, members of APC National Executive Committee (NEC), Chairmen and members of Statutory Commissions, State Chairmen, Heads of Parastatals, Departments and Agencies, Captains of Industry, Heads of Civil Society Organisations, members of the Academia and heads of media organisations.