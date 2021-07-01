President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with serving Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, as he turns 60.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, yesterday, described Bello as “an accomplished journalist, political scientist, lawyer, and public administrator, who has shown that through dint of hard work and the grace of God, the door of success remains wide open.’’

He encouraged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the reporter with the then Concord Press, who rose to up to position of editor with the National Concord newspaper.

Bello also served as chairman, Editorial Board at Thisday, and thereafter as commissioner for Environment in Lagos State, Secretary to the State Government, and now commissioner for Environment and Water Resources.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, paid glowing tribute to Bello who he described as technocrat, administrator and visionary who has made significant contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC leader said: “Bello deserves nothing but accolades on this day. As brave and forthright activist, he ceaselessly fought for the democracy we now have today. Bello’s extensive experience and vast knowledge proved particularly vital in the struggle to end military dictatorship.

“Bello’s contributions to democracy did not stop there. They merely entered another phase. Due to his belief in public service, Bello has become the most accomplished and durable civil servant in Lagos State of his generation.

“An illustrious son of Lagos, he has been an indispensable factor in the socio-economic progress of the state since the return to democratic governance in 1999.

“He contributed immensely to the 24-year Development Plan designed by my administration to accelerate growth, thereby changing the destiny of state and its people. Bello’s contributions to urban renewal as Commissioner for Environment are also of enduring importance.”

Prominent Nigerians, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and others also hailed Bello as a man of prodigious competence, stellar diligence, exemplary character and staunch defender of family values in a new book, entitled: “In Pursuit of The Public Purpose.”

The 308-page book, which is co-edited by two top editors, Kayode Komolafe and Louis Odion, also parades contributions by media celebrities as well as childhood friends, former classmates and associates of the celebrant.

Contributors from the media include Segun Babatope, Dele Momodu, Dapo Olorunyomi, Victor Ifijeh, Eniola Bello (Eni B), Femi Adesina, Gbenga Adefaye, Azu Ishiekwene, Sam Omatseye, Segun Adeniyi, Kayode Komolafe, Lanre Arogundade, Fred Ohwahwa, Segun Ayobolu, Simon Kolawole, Owei Lakemfa, Richard Akinola, Louis Odion, Ose Oyamendan, Jonas Agwu, Yomi Idowu, Warees Solanke, Sani Zorro and Goke Odeyinka.

In the foreword to the book, Osinbajo described Bello as a “dogged, knowledgeable and effective journalist” with “strong convictions and the courage to back them up.”

Fashola, under whom Bello served as commissioner between 2011 and 2015, described him as “the environmentalist, the go-getter” who “deserves every credit he gets for his contribution to the Greening Programme.”

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Mainland Independent group, in a statement jointly signed by its executive members, Ibrahim Alao Megida, Kayode Aransiola, and Folashade Morenikeji, said, over the years, Bello has proved to be a worthy leader and philanthropist per excellence.

“You’ve put smiles on the faces of the needy through your unceasing provision of physiological needs to the needy.

“You are indeed a worthy leader and mentor, and in particular, friend and pillar of the needy and the underprivileged.”

