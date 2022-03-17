By Chukwudi Nweje

Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moses Ayom has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu to support a president of the Middlebelt extraction in 2023.

Ayom who is the leader of agitations for Middlebelt Presidency in the next general elections called on leaders and key stakeholders in the APC to embrace equity, fairness and justice to resolve the lingering crisis in the ruling party.

The presidential aspirant urged all APC governors, the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the APC national leader, and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to embrace the urgent need to reverse the trend of political discrimination against the Middlebelt people.

He said the desperation by powerful political forces to take the Presidency at the expense of the Middlebelt region which has suffered continuous political discrimination since the return of democracy in 1999, is responsible for the unhealthy rivalry in the APC and the nation in general.

He said: “All cases of insecurity (banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robberies) and the crises of poverty that Nigeria faces as well as the political turmoil

