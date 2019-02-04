Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bol;a Tinubu, will tomorrow visit Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Buhari is expected to address APC faithful during a campaign rally which will hold at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure.

The visit is in continuation of President Buhari’s campaign for second term in office.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is expected to receive Buhari and his entourage in Akure.

During the visit, the president will pay homage to the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladewusi and also meet with some top APC members.

Also expected in the entourage of the president are Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and his Oyo and Osun states counterparts, Abiola Ajimobi and Gboyega Oyetola respectively.

The former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, Director of Buhari Campaign Organisation in the South West, Olusola Oke, Minister of State for Niger Delta Development, Cladius Daramola, are also expected to join the president.