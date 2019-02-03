President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will tomorrow visit Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Buhari is expected to address the APC faithful and his admirers at a campaign rally which will hold in Akure’s MKO Abiola Democracy Park.

The visit is in continuation of President Buhari’s campaign for second term in office.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is expected to recieve Buhari and his entourage in Akure.

During the visit, the President plans to pay homage to the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladewusi, at his palace in Akure, and also meet with top members of the state APC.

Also expected in the President’s entourage are Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and his Oyo and Osun States counterparts, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Gboyega Oyetola, respectively.

Former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Director of Buhari campaign organization in the South West, Chief Olusola Oke, Minister of State for Niger Delta Development, Prof. Cladius Daramola, are also expected to join the President.