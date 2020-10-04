Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will Monday attend a two-day joint executive-legislative retreat designed to promote harmonious working relationship between the two arms of government.

Also expected at the workshop are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and all principal officers of the National Assembly.

The retreat according to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Umar El-Yakub, underscores the desire to further cement the relationship with lawmakers after recent disagreements between ministers and federal legislators.

Topics slated for discussion include effective communication and collaboration between the two arms of government; building effective partnership for good governance and delivery of government’s priority agenda; finding a balance between the law and operational realities in legislative oversight duties.

The forum will also examine how to strengthen collaboration between the executive and the legislature in the budget process as well as the role of political parties in strengthening executive-legislative partnership.

El-Yakub said many eminent citizens have been lined up as discussants to enrich discourse at the retreat. Among them are Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Senator Khairat Gwadabe, Prof. Attahiru Jega and Chief Wole Olanipekun.