Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Arewa Youth Forum has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term, saying that none of those candidates contesting against him had integrity and fear of God to fight corruption headlong like him.

Leader of the forum, Bello Abdulhamid, at a press briefing said those struggling to remove Buhari from office at the forthcoming general election were selfish and greedy.

READ ALSO Buhari, Tinubu head 2019 campaign council — Presidency

Abdulhamid said those candidates were only interested in truncating the president’s effort’s to sanitise and serve the country.

He said: “We therefore call on all youths and women to support PMB so that Nigeria, ‘go better for the Nigerians citizen.”