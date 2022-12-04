From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Secretariat, the ECOWAS Parliament and the Community Court of Justice.

The ceremony which took place at the permanent site located along the Airport Road, Abuja, witnessed the presence of the President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo; President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio; President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray; the Speaker of the ECOWAS Commission, Sidie Mohamed Tunis; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, amongst others.

In his remarks, Buhari said it was a great day for the sub-regional organisation, ECOWAS, and a great day for China-ECOWAS Partnership.

Buhari also said ECOWAS had waited for the day since 10th of July, 2019, when ECOWAS and the Peoples Republic of China signed an implementation agreement for the diplomatic gift to the West African States.

Buhari added that the ceremony, no doubt, represented China’s commitment to ECOWAS.

“I am therefore, particularly delighted for the singular honour to welcome everyone to this important day in our regional organisation’s history as we celebrate the official ground-breaking ceremony of our new ECOWAS headquarters building. Permit me to express our profound gratitude to the government of the People’s Republic of China for committing to building a befitting new complex to house our sub-regional organisation.

“This arena, where today’s ceremony is taking place, when completed, would house the three major ECOWAS institutions namely: the ECOWAS Commission, the Community Court of Justice and the Parliament, which China is committed to building.

“The agreement between the Peoples Republic of China and ECOWAS has been a long and slow process, which started with a vision, to build the EYE OF WEST AFRICA. This was envisioned as an all-inclusive architectural phenomenon. The building would represent the three hundred and eighty million West African citizens and would remain a befitting edifice to the region and the continent,” Buhari said.

Buhari further said the federal government and the ECOWAS institutions in Abuja had agreed to consolidate ECOWAS operations in one complex, a departure from operating at three different locations.

“The new complex would represent the unity and brotherhood of the member-states, as well as signify a re-commitment to progress and regional integration. It will be our home and a regional rallying point.

“I want to extend my warmest appreciation to the Government of the People’s Republic of China, for their financial and technical contribution to ensuring that a monument of this nature is built on behalf of our region.

“I also want to thank the previous and current management of the ECOWAS Commission for working in collaboration with China and Nigeria towards the realization of this project.

“I wish to confirm to you that I have given directives to the various relevant Nigerian Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, under the Coordination of Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS to the ensure smooth facilitation of the project.

“The Contractors have informed us that “The Eye of West Africa” will be ready in twenty six months. I have no doubt in their ability to deliver as promised. We look forward to its commissioning in February 2025, God – willing,” Buhari also said.

Also speaking, Embalo expressed gratitude to the Government and people of China for the new ECOWAS secretariat complex, which he said, signified true commitment to partnership and friendship.

“We thank the Government of Nigeria for its support to ECOWAS and the Government of China for this unique support to this project which ECOWAS needs for its success.

“I am convinced that with this new headquarters, the staff shall function in the best condition so that they are able to deliver their duties. I wish we wiil all be alive to witness the inauguration,” Embalo said.

Toray, while addressing the audience, said the building of the secretariat housing the community institutions in one building will result in operational efficiency, reduced cost and increased productivity.

“Currently, the commission itself operates in three separate buildings within Abuja. Operating in these separate buildings have brought about many operational, financial and logistical challenge.

“It was therefore considered necessary to have a modern fit for purpose office accommodation that will enable the commission to accommodate all its staff in one complex which hopefully will result in operational efficiency, reduced cost and increased productivity,” Touray said.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, said he believed that the ceremony will not only lead to a brand new building for ECOWAS headquarters, but also will open a new chapter of the friendship and cooperation between China and Nigeria, ECOWAS and the whole Africa.

Cui also said since its establishment in 1975, ECOWAS, with 15 member states and nearly one-third of Africa’s total population, has pursued strengthening regional integration and promoting development and cooperation among the region and has become a driving force to foster lasting peace and sustainable development of the region and Africa at large.

He further said China is a steadfast proponent and committed partner of ECOWAS.

“The past decades have witnessed strong growth of our cooperative relations. To sponsor and construct the new ECOWAS Headquarters is a vivid reflection of China’s support to the work of ECOWAS, as well as the traditional friendship between China and the West African countries. Moreover, following the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, the new ECOWAS Headquarters is the second building of African inter-governmental organizations’ headquarters, that is sponsored by the Chinese government.

“Just 10 years ago, the African Union Headquarters was inaugurated, not only on the completion of construction work, but also with the technical and professional training on its daily operation. Now, we are proud to see that, that building complex has turned to be intra-continental discussion, negotiation and mediation center, contributing a lot to the continental development and integration. Therefore, I am confident that this project will become a milestone for the development of West Africa. This building demonstrates China’s sincere aspiration and resolved determination to support the unity, peace and development of Africa, along with China’s efforts to promote the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation,” Cui said.