From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commissioned the 40.27 kilometres Nenwe-Oduma and Ishiagu-Mile 2 roads connecting Enugu and Ebonyi states.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, said the project was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to improve road transport infrastructure in the country.

“As you can all see, we are handing over today the 40.27 Kilometres Road which is Nnenwe-Oduma-Uburu Road Section I (26.27km) and Section II: Spur to Ishiagu – Mile 2 Road (14km).

“This road links Enugu and Ebonyi states, and it is a critical component of our national road network. This road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if it is well used and not abused, it should last for the designed service life,” he said.

He, however, cautioned against all forms of road abuse such as overloading of vehicles, spilling of petroleum products on the roads and converting the road shoulders to permanent parking places among others.

“We must all do our best to avoid these practices, report them when they occur and act in a lawful manner to stop them.

“The road is also a story of the capacity of our people. The patriotic Nigerians who were employed directly to build this road, the scores of suppliers employed indirectly who are responsible for providing the machines utilised in the construction.

“This road is also a statement of economic efficiency and ease of doing business. Of course, this road is part of our many roads to prosperity because reduced journey times means reduced expense on travel, because time is money,” Buhari said.

Earlier in an address, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the progressive train of the Federal Government and President Buhari administration has arrived the South East.

“It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to bring the good tidings of our administration, to the people and governments of Enugu and Ebonyi states, that will be impacted by the Nnenwe-Uduma road sections I and II that our president will hand over today.

“After the handing over of the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega- Kontagora-Makera road and the Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch road within the last 10 days. I am happy to reiterate that this is the third of many more project completion and handovers our country will experience in the next few weeks and months as we enter what I call a season of completion and impact,” he said.

According to Fashola, the projects, and many more in various parts of Nigeria, represent major investment in road transport infrastructure, which is a commitment of the Buhari administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity.

“They are visible and incontrovertible assets in proof of what Nigeria’s resources are invested in, from a combination of our earned resources and borrowings,” he said.

