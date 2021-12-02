From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with motorists not to abuse Nnenwe-Uduma-Uburu Road and other federal roads with overloaded vehicles and spilling of petroleum products.

The president made the appeal while commissioning Section 1(26.27 kilometers) and Ishiagu-Mile 2 (24 kilometers) in Enugu/ Ebonyi states, yesterday, in Amaeze Ohaofia, Enugu State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Buhari who spoke through the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said the road was designed and constructed with the highest quality of materials

“This road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if it is well used and not abused, it should last for the designed service life.

“Road abuse takes many forms such as overloading of vehicles and trucks which accelerates pavement damage, spilling of petroleum products, which dissolves all the components and allows water to penetrate, and converting the road shoulders to permanent parking places, that brings the onset of road failure from the shoulder.

“We must all do our best to avoid these practices; report them when they occur and act in a lawful manner to stop them.

Buhari noted that the road was constructed by direct labour, a development that encouraged the springing up of many micro, small and medium enterprises.

“The road is also a story of the capacity of our people. The patriotic Nigerians who were employed directly to build this road, the scores of suppliers employed indirectly are responsible for providing the machines utilised in the construction.

“These are not only nation builders to whom we offer our salutations, they are the heart of the Nigerian economy, the micro, small and medium enterprises that drive our economic growth” he explained.

This road, Buhari noted, is also a statement of economic efficiency and ease of doing business.

“This is because the travel time of averagely one hour before construction has now reduced to 30 minutes since the completion of the road.

Of course, this road is part of our many roads to prosperity because reduced journey times means reduced expense on travel, because time is money.

“This road symbolises change as you will observe in the road furniture, such as the lane markings and Route Assurance signs.

“These components had all but disappeared on our highways but our commitment to change has restored them, with the markings helping drivers to achieve better lane management and control of their vehicles; while the Route Assurance signs provide information about how much further or longer, the drivers and commuters have to travel and the distance to the next village, town or state.

“Of course, another element of change is the travel experience on a new and well-built road from the old and previously unmotorable road.

Now that we have this new and well-built road, we have duties to ourselves and to other road users.

“One of those duties is to ensure that we drive in accordance with the law as stipulated in the Highway Code.

Accordingly, for the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to reiterate that the maximum driving speed on this and other Federal Highways nationwide is 100 kilometers and no more” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, noted that after handing over of the Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road and the Vandeikya-Odudu Cattle Ranch Road within the last 10 days, Nnenwe-Uduma-Uburu is the third of the many projects yet to be commissioned.

Fashola who was represented by the Director, Highways, South East Zone, Bola Adanaba, said:

“I am happy to reiterate that this is the third of many more projects completion and handovers our country will experience in the next few weeks and months as we enter what l call a season of completion and impact”

He added that the

other handing over formalities that will follow the formalities in Kebbi, Vandeikya and Ezinato Ohafia Uduma will be in Jigawa for Section II covering 142.2 x 2 (dual) Kilometers between Shuwarin and Azare, connecting Jigawa and Bauchi states.

The Governor of Enugu State, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Greg Nnaji, said that the road would engender economic activities in the area as people can now move agricultural products from their farms to other parts of the country.

However, the traditional ruler of Oduma, Igwe Dan Njoku said that before the road was constructed, the only means of transportation was by motorbike or helicopter. He, therefore, thanked the Federal Government for making life easy for them.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .