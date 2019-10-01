Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to adequately fund the judiciary to enable it effectively discharge its responsibilities.

The president made the pledge, yesterday, at the commissioning of the annex building of the headquarters of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Abuja.

The event was also used as a valedictory session for the President of the Court, Justice Babatunde Adejumo.

Buhari said under his reign, budgetary allocation to the judiciary has increased more than was obtained in 2014 before he assumed office

“Rest assured that we shall continue to adequately fund the judiciary to ensure it is enabled to discharge its responsibilities,’’ said President Buhari.

“In 2014, the entire budgetary allocation to the judiciary was N68 billion. Today, the judiciary budgetary allocation has gone up to N100 billion,” Buhari said.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as appealing to the three arms of government to continue collaborative partnership to ensure that policies, programmes and projects of government impacts the lives of Nigerians.

“Nigerians regardless of ethnicity, religion and politics deserve peaceful and prosperous lives. Where these basic rights are trampled upon, Nigerians deserve fair justice delivery,” the President said.

“It is therefore our collective duty to work collaboratively to ensure that such rights are safeguarded,” he said. Buhari congratulated the president of the court on his retirement and meritorious service to the country, saying Justice Adejumo’s contributions tot he country are appreciated.

“I am confident his legacy will have a positive impact on those who follow him.”

The President said the completion of the annex building will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of justice delivery by the Court.

“The socio-economic impact of this Court cannot be downplayed as it also provides the platform for employees, retirees as well as the dependents of deceased employees to find justice when treated unfairly,” he said.