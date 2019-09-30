Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration will continue to adequately fund the judiciary to enable it discharge its constitutional duties.

The President noted that under his administration the judiciary’s budgetary allocation has gone up to N100 billion from N68 billion in 2014.

Buhari made the pledge on Monday at the commissioning of the annex building of the headquarters of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Area 3, Abuja, which also marked the valedictory session of the President of the Court, Justice Babatunde Adejumo.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari also said it is the collective duty of the three arms of government to ensure fair justice delivery and to safeguard the rights of all Nigerians.

The President said: ‘‘You will all recall that in 2014, the entire budgetary allocation to the judiciary was N68 billion.

‘‘Today, the judiciary budgetary allocation has gone up to N100 billion. Rest assured that we shall continue to adequately fund the judiciary to ensure it is enabled to discharge its responsibilities.’’

Buhari used the occasion to appeal to the three arms of government to continue collaborative partnership to ensure that policies, programmes and projects of this administration positively impact the lives of Nigerians.

“Simply put, all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity, religion and politics deserve peaceful and prosperous lives.

“Where these basic rights are trampled upon, Nigerians deserve fair justice delivery.

“It is therefore our collective duty to work collaboratively to ensure that such rights are safeguarded,” the President said.

While congratulating the President of the Court on his retirement and meritorious service to the country, Buhari said Justice Adejumo’s numerous contributions are well known and appreciated.

“I am confident his legacy will have a positive impact on those who follow him,” he said.

Speaking on the mandate of the Court, the President recalled that it was established as a specialised court to adjudicate on disputes arising from and relating to labour, industrial and employment matters.

‘‘Indeed, it is the Court in Nigeria that is constitutionally mandated to perform these functions. Thus, the performance of this court directly impacts Nigeria’s ease of doing business indices,” he said.

Buhari noted that the completion of the annex building will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of justice delivery by the Court.

“Furthermore, the socio-economic impact of this Court cannot be downplayed, as it also provides the platform for employees, retirees as well as the dependents of deceased employees to find justice when treated unfairly,” he added.