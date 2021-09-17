From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared his administration’s commitment to use football for the development of the girl-child, inspiring young people to have rewarding careers in the game.

He stated this Thursday when he received the FIFA delegation led by its President Gianni Infantino and the President of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe, at State House.

In a statement released by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari called on the top echelon of football’s world governing body to see Nigeria as one of its greatest assets when it comes to the development of football.

On women’s football, the President expressed delight that Nigeria has produced excellent role models to inspire the next generation of stars to take up the sport.

“Our National women’s football team, the Super Falcons are a force to reckon with both on the continent and internationally.

“Some of our women footballers such as Asisat Oshoala, who only recently became the first African to win the women’s European Champions League with her club Barcelona.

“Rasheedat Ajibade, Rita Chikwelu, Onome Ebi, who is the only African to have played in five FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals, Desire Oparanozie and before them Perpetual Nkwocha, Mercy Akide-Udoh, Nkiru Okosieme and Ann Chiejiene are globally recognized stars,” he said.

President Buhari, therefore, urged the leadership of the world football governing body to consider Nigeria top on its plan for support and investment.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.