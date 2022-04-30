From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday at State House, Abuja, formally received All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, pledging his full support.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, said: “You have served Ekiti State in many capacities, including as Chief of Staff, Commissioner, and Secretary to the State Government. Being Governor will just be continuity of service. I honestly wish you the best of luck.”

The candidate was led to the President by National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The National Chairman said APC was planning to win the contest, “by the grace of God,” adding that it was the reason the candidate was being presented for presidential blessings.

Governor Fayemi said Oyebanji had been involved in governance in Ekiti in the past 20 years, and has acquitted himself creditably.

Oyebanji, speaking to State House Correspondents after the presentation, said, his manifesto is to foster prosperity in Ekiti state, and continue with the project of the Kayode Fayemi Administration. He said: “We are confident of victory. Because we are sure that if performance is a yardstick for electoral success, we have nothing to fear.”

Asked if Nigerians will continue to see the cordial relationship between him and Fayemi or politics will tear them apart, he said: “Well, because we have never had that history in Ekiti state. You will recall that Governor Fayemi and Governor Adebayo had, a very excellent relationship, and we’ve been lucky in Ekiti State because we have had successful succession. And I hope, and I believe strongly that we are going to follow that trajectory, we have never had such history in Ekiti state, you can check your records.”

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and chairmanship of the campaign committee for the Ekiti election, said President Buhari was very pleased with the candidate. He was also very pleased with the quality curriculum vitae and his record of service and assured him the party leadership and the candidate of his maximum support.

The national secretary of the ruling party, Iyiola Omisore, speaking on why President is excitement about guber candidate said: “He has been in service of Ekiti since inception, since 1999. He is an active political appointee, and has spread of experience for over 22 years in the state. He is the most experienced politician in public government in the state since 1999. So that is the excitement of Mr. President’s credit on the candidate.”