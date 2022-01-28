From Amechi Ogbonna (Sokoto)

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, pledged to continue to support the Nigerian private sector with policies and programmes to propel it toward higher investments and productivity in the various sectors of the economy, even as he acknowledged that economic policies of his administration are indeed working.

Buhari, who spoke at the official commissioning of line 4 of the new BUA Cement 3MTPA plant in Sokoto, said he was excited to be back to the facility 37 years after he commissioned its line 2 in 1985.

“The commissioning of this multimillion Naira plant today is an indication that our policies are working. As a government, we have continued to introduce policies to support private sector investments to achieve food self-sufficiency, artisanal gold mining and cement production, among others.

“It is against against this backdrop that we have started the Abuja, Kaduna Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project to ensure that gas is available to all investors in order to reduce their cost of production.” Buhari said.

The president said his government was also investing in road and railways infrastructure , all in a bid to reduce the cost of doing business in the country, stressing that the Federal Government would not relent in its effort to improve on security and ensure it wins the battle against criminal elements working against the collective interest of the nation.

Buhari, however, called for stronger collaboration between the private investors and his government to ensure that the nation’s economy becomes more competitive among others.

Commenting on the investment by the BUA Group, the Nigerian leader said its huge investment across the country was an indication that it is a firm believer in the Nigerian project, adding that BUA and other investors have made Nigeria self sufficient in cement.

“ BUA is creating employment and it is indeed the largest employer of labour in the North West” the president said , while promising to continue to assist Nigerian entrepreneurs.

In his welcome address, Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, said the company has a vision to support government’s infrastructure agenda by ensuring it used locally available raw materials to produce cement in Nigeria.