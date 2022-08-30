From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari after receiving regular updates on the flood situation in the country, which has affected over 500,000 Nigerians in eight months, has pledged succour for the affected persons.

A total of 508,721 people were affected by the flood in Lagos, Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo, Abia States and the Federal Capital Territory,

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, extended his heartfelt condolences to all the families affected by the recent flooding in different States across the country, assuring that the Federal government will continue to provide the needed emergency assistance to individuals and communities impacted by the disaster.

He also invited other public-spirited individuals and organisations to support hundreds of thousands of people in need of urgent help in the affected communities.

The President reiterated that these tragic events have brought to fore the need for States and local governments to step up their level of preparedness in handling emergencies, which remains a shared responsibility with the Government at the Centre.

President Buhari affirmed that the Federal Government will continue to monitor the situation very closely to work more with states and affected communities to reduce the impact of the disaster, provide resources and improve response and recovery efforts.

The President urged inhabitants of flood-prone areas to always adhere to the early warning advisories as issued by the organisations saddled with climate monitoring and disaster management.

The destructive floods have displaced 73,379 people, 115 casualties, and injured 277 people.

The floods and heavy rain have left around 37, 633 houses destroyed or severely damaged, according to latest data made available to the Presidency from the relevant Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA).