Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and style of leadership have started yielding the desired fruits in the country.

Governor Bagudu, accompanied by his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, stated this while on a visit to a private rice mill in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, owned by a business mogul, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo.

The Governor expressed delight that the policies were putting the country on a more formidable economic footing.

According to Bagudu, the investment drives of the President in the rice value chain within the last few years was also bearing fruits to Nigeria’s economy.

‘What you saw here today is one of the so many that have come up in the last few years under President Muhammad Buhari’s robust administration. President Muhammadu Buhari coined the adage, let us grow what we can eat and let us eat what we grow and now we are seeing Nigerians processing what we produce.’

He noted that ‘private money from the small scale farmer to the small scale fisherman and animal husbandry, people are putting more money into agriculture.’

The Governor commended Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, an indigenous investor, for believing in the policies put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Badaru, said he was in Lolo rice mill Kamba, which has the capacity to produce 160 tones of paddy, per day, to encourage private investment as one of the policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also commended Governor Bagudu for giving support to investors to thrive in the state, as well as commended Alhaji Sahabi Lolo for putting his money and trust into President Muhammadu Buhari’s initiative