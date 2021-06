From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his medical follow-up visit to United Kingdom earlier scheduled Friday, June 25.

According to a statement by

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, “A new date will be announced in due course.”

