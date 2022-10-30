From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will on Monday meet with security chiefs in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention.

The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold on a later date.

Recall travel advisories, first by the United States and United Kingdom governments, and then by other foreign missions, had warned their citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria, particularly Abuja, warning of a potential terror attack in the city.

The US has since suspended consular operations in Abuja and advised its staff and their families to relocate from the Nigerian capital.

President Buhari had while advising the nation’s security agencies and citizens not to panic but to continue being vigilant, said the advisories do not mean “an attack in Abuja is imminent. ”