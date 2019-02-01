Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his campaign rally in Zamfara State, earlier scheduled for Sunday in Gusau, the state capital.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed the postponement when contacted but did not give reasons.

Presidency sources however said the postponement was as a result of the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Thursday released the final list of candidates for the March 2, governorship and state House of Assembly elections, with the names of APC in Zamfara state conspicuously missing.

The electoral body said it decided to maintain its original position that APC did not conduct primaries in the state, therefore in line with Section 87 of the Electoral Act of 2010 (amended) not eligible to field candidates for the polls.

Meanwhile, Senator Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara) has said there was no need for the president to go to Zamfara for campaign as his foot soldiers were really to do so on his behalf.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, Marafa said; “I’m not aware of the cancellation of the APC Zamfara rally; honestly because I was not told. Like I said, I just submitted a proposal which I think will serve the interest of our party, the president and our people.

“We don’t have candidates for now because of the political impasse that characterised Zamfara State in the last few months and the president is billed to be in Zamfara on Sunday, February 3.

“Because of the rumple between disagreeing parties, we felt it is better Mr. President suspends his visit to Zamfara. After all, we are there; we can campaign for him; he knows us; he knows our individual capacities; there is no point bringing all the factions under one umbrella, because once the president is there, if you like the president and you are with him, you will like to show your face.

“However, we feel it is avoidable; but you cannot come to the president with just one single suggestion. So, I just put my opinion across; that if it is a must, maybe the party has fixed February 3 for the visit, then we want to be excused because there is no way President Muhammad Buhari will go to Zamfara and my face is not seen and people will not ask questions and I think it is not fair just to be absent like that.

“We are not doing what we are doing to impress anybody; we have already got all the necessary trust and belief from Mr President even if he is not there, we will do the right thing. But if the party or the Presidential Campaign Council feels they must be in Zamfara on Sunday, we and our supporters want to be excused and we will conduct our own rally for the president on a different date and we will televise it live on NTA,” he said.