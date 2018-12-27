Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Federal government has put off the commissioning of one of the projects of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s in the South East: the Zik’s mausoleum,’ earlier slated to hold on Friday.

The cancellation of the event our correspondent gathered, was due to the president’s engagement in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he would be flagging off the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaigns ahead 2019 elections.

The Zik mausoleum project whose contract was awarded some years ago but abandoned at various stages by previous administrations, was completed recently.

Confirming the change, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, told our correspondent that a new date would be fixed for the event.

On Christmas eve, APC chieftain and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu, told newsmen in Enugu that President Buhari would use the occasion to visit the site of the 2nd Niger Bridge to see the progress of work being done.

It was not confirmed at press time if Governor Willie Obiano who was said have cut short his overseas trip because of the commissioning had returned to the state. One of his aides said he was being expected.