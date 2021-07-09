From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assigned the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd), to the Republic of Ghana as Nigerian High Commissioner and the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (retd), to the Republic of Chad.

.The Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the development to Daily Sun in Abuja.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, presented the letters of credence to both Ibas and Sadique in Abuja, yesterday.

