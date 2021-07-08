From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has assigned the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd), to the Republic of Ghana as Nigerian High Commissioner.

The Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the development to Daily Sun in Abuja.

President Buhari also posted the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (retd), to the Republic of Chad.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, presented the letters of credence to both Ibas and Sadique yesterday in Abuja.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, presented Letters of Credence to the High Commissioner-Designate of Nigeria to Ghana, Amb. Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to Chad, Amb. Sadique Abubakar, today, 8th July, 2021,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

