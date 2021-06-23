From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Retd) and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (Retd), yesterday, received letter of credence from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama at a ceremony which took place at Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja.

While President Muhammadu Buhari posted Buratai to the Republic of Benin, Olonisakin was posted to the Republic of Cameroon.

In his remarks, Onyeama congratulated the former service chiefs and urged them to deploy their wealth of experience to promote Nigeria’s interest during their tour of duty in their countries of accreditation.

Buratai and Olonisakin pledged to do their best to justify the confidence reposed in them.