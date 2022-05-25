From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency, Chike Okafor, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his appointment of Anamekwe Nwabuoku as the Acting Accountant-General of the Federation.

Okafor, in a statement, on Wednesday, described Nwabuoku’s appointment as a testimony of President Buhari’s love for Imo State, especially his constituency.

He recalled that the President had earlier appointed another of his constituent, Emeka Nwajiuba, who resigned recently to pursue his presidential aspiration, as a member of the Federal Executive Council ( FEC).

Okafor said: “With the appointment of Anamekwe Nwabuoku, my constituent from the Ehime Mbano Council area of Imo state, to oversee operations in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), as the Ag Accountant-General of the Federation, we are immensely grateful, Your Excellency.

“We do not take for granted, that it was not so long ago our son, the Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba resigned his appointment, to pursue his presidential ambition, that you, Mr President yet again honoured the good people of Okigwe South with another appointment.

“I make bold to state that indeed, Okigwe South is in your good books! By the same token, we wish to state that by this appointment, Mr President has shown that he is not unmindful of the loyalty and commitment of the people of Okigwe South to his administration and policy initiatives”

“We therefore vouch for Anamekwe Nwabuoku and state without any fear of equivocation that he is a competent and consumate professional; with an unblemished record of service to this nation, we have no doubt he will excel in service, integrity and loyalty.

“Expectedly, our people are jubilant and full of gratitude! And we have accordingly affirmed, among other things, that our resolve to support your administration to the end, remains iron-clad.”

He added “as a people, you put us further in your debt, with your unwavering support for our dear Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on whose side, you firmly stood as we weathered the brutal storm of insecurity earlier in the year. We are thankful.”