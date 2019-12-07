Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A watchdog group, Good Governance Support League (GGSL), on Saturday commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his latest actions energy reform.

The group praised the President for what it described as a “shift in paradigm in strengthening activities in the gas sector as a radical break from the old culture of overdependence on petrol.”

GGSL Chairman Bamidele Ogunfolaju said in a statement that the latest strategic focus of the NNPC on the gas sector has the potential to give a major face-lift to the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the development is especially relevant “in an era when the nations of the world are embracing economic strategy diversification as a tool for giving boost to both their national economies and foreign reserves.

“With this development, we are optimistic that Nigeria is on track by effectively strategising in catching up with the rest of the world.

“The latest moves in the gas sector by the Federal Government has brought out the previously unexplored opportunities offered by Nigeria’s partnership with the Russian government,” he noted

The new management at the NNPC led by Malam Mele Kolo Kyari, Bamidele noted, has broken an enviable record in generating new economic growth ideas for the gas sector in the interest of the country.