From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Nigeria and Africa has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, for working hard to see a Nigerian, Dr Paul Adalikwu, emerge as the new Secretary General of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA).

The group, in a statement signed by Adetokunbo Kayode, President of Nigerian Private Sector Alliance and Vice President Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a Nigerian’s emergence breaks a decades-old jinx as no Nigerian had headed the regional maritime body in recent years.

Adalikwu, who was unanimously elected at the 16th Extra-Ordinary Session of the organisation in Accra, Ghana, was accepted by transport ministers of MOWCA member countries, and will run the organisation’s affairs for four years from its headquarters in Abidjan.

Adalikwu, in his acceptance speech, thanked the 25 MOWCA countries for the support and assured them of running the organisation in line with the rules and vision of its founding fathers.

The OPS described Adalikwu as a highly educated, trained and seasoned technocrat; with an admirable wealth of experience.

‘He has state, National and international exposure and very rarely has any person been more competent for this assignment.

‘We have no doubt Adalikwu will make a world of difference in this position to ensure the development of the maritime sector in West and Central Africa. The clear and urgent need to bring up to speed the maritime sector for the purposes of realising the critical objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) cannot be overemphasised. The development of the African Maritime sector is key to our realisation of the noble ideals of the AfCFTA.

‘Adalikwu’s position will now go to support the leading and dynamic roles Dr Adesina, President of the AfDB and Prof Oramah, President of the Afreximbank are playing in bringing socio-economic development to Africa. In all these, Nigeria leads.

‘The organised private sector, NACCIMA, the ECOWAS Chamber of Commerce, the Pan African Chambers of Commerce as well as the African Business Council appreciate the Nigerian President, the Nigerian Ministers in charge of Transport, Hon Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Gbemi Saraki for a job well done,’ the statement added.

Adalikwu has pledged to mobilise all countries in West and Central Africa to maximise their maritime potential for their individual economic growth and collective interest of all.

‘It is on record that this is the very first time in the life of the Organisation that Nigeria indicated interest to contest for the exalted position of Secretary-General of the body. By your enormous support and votes, you have this day placed on me the burden and challenge of properly placing MOWCA on the pedestal of executing the mandate of its founding fathers which is anchored on effective maritime trade and marine environmental protection among members of the sub-region, Africa and the world in general.

‘I do acknowledge the role of maritime trade to global economy and I pledge that within my tenure as SG-MOWCA, the region will not just be a maritime trade highway, but will witness a revolutionary turn around in trading activities, marine health and security in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) among member States leveraging on the Deep Blue maritime security infrastructure project championed by Nigeria.

‘Africa is so highly endowed to have a positive impact on trading activities within its maritime domain and I will work very assiduously to see that we take our proper place in the global maritime space.’

MOWCA was established in May 1975 a as the Ministerial Conference of West and Central African States on Maritime Transport (MINCONMAR), also called Charter of Abidjan

The name was changed to MOWCA as part of reforms adopted by the General Assembly of Ministers of Transport, at an extraordinary session of the Organisation held in Abidjan the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire from 4-6 August 1999.

The objectives of MOWCA include to serve the regional and international community for handling all maritime matters that are regional in character; cost effective shipping, pollution free marine environment and promoting safety and security in the region’s maritime domain

MOWCA unifies 25 countries on the West and Central African shipping range (inclusive of five landlocked countries). These countries comprise 20 coastal states bordering the North and South Atlantic Ocean with five landlocked countries.