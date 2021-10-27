From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his delegation to Saudi Arabia have prayed for the well-being of Nigeria and its people and for the full restoration of peace and security in Nigeria and around the globe.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the prayer was said at Madinah while on a brief stopover, where he observed his evening prayers and engaged in intense prayers, along with his entourage for the return of peace and security all over Nigeria and the world at large.

The President who had earlier been received at the Prince Muhammad Abdulaziz Airport, Madinah by the Deputy Governor of the Region, Prince Sa’ud Al-Faisal, spent quality time at the Mosque of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, Islam’s second holiest, engaging in prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

President Buhari and his delegation also prayed for the economy, ravaged by the pandemic to fully recover for the benefit of the nation and its people were also offered.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The President will proceed to Makkah for the performance of the Umrah (lesser Hajj).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .