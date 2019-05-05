(NAN)President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria, as muslims begin on Monday, the month-long Ramadan.

Buhari’s message came on Sunday night following the news of the sighting of the lunar month of Ramadhan.

The President noted that Islam is a religion of peace that upholds the values of tolerance and mutual coexistence without a place for hatred and violence.

He urged Muslims to use the fasting period to build a relationship of friendship and harmony with fellow citizens of other faiths.

President Buhari prayed to Allah for the continued peace, progress, and the wellbeing of the country.