President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent goodwill and prayers to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, after he was admitted to the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina State.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

President Buhari, who holds the traditional title of “Bayajidda” Daura, his hometown, said: ”I received the news of the Emir’s sudden illness with concern and expressed best wishes for the speedy recovery of the monarch.

“I join the Daura Emirate and the entire people of Katsina State in praying for the recovery of our humble and dedicated Emir, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar.”

The President expressed satisfaction with the reported progress and recovery of the Emir since his hospitalization.(NAN)