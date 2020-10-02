Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he joins all citizens of United States of America in prayers for quick and full recovery of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melanie, who reportedly tested positive to COVID-19.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in statement, said, Buhari noted, with sympathy, that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and difficulty in containing the spread.

While wishing the American First Family speedy turnaround in their current health status, the President urged more compliance among Nigerians to protocols, and adherence to advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists.