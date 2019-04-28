Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman North-Central, Ahmad Suleiman Wambi, has confirmed that the party settled for the duo of Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as senate president and Speaker of the 9th Assembly respectively because they are the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on the intrigues that have trailed the anointing of Lawan and Gbajabiamila, Wambi revealed that the choice of the duo was basically because of their loyalty to the party despite intimidations from the current leadership of the 8th Assembly, arguing that religion was a secondary consideration.

“We have not given Ahmed Lawan the position of Senate President because he is from North East or Gbajabiamila Speaker because he is from South West but base on their performance to the party, and on their contribution and loyalty. There was a time Mr. President sent budget to the National Assembly and that proposal was kept there for about seven months, this Gbajabiamila and Lawan were the ones fighting and because of that they received a lot of frustration, traumatisation and intimidation from the present leadership of the National Assembly.

“So, do you think the party and Mr. President should not reward those people? No. We said that despite the fact that the North-west has the president, the South-west has the Vice President, the Senate President is zoned to the North-east, Mr. President felt we should reward Gbajabiamila based on the compelling loyalty and his experience.

“Mr. President prefer these people because of their past experiences. We are not saying that there is nobody in the North-central that is qualify, no. But the issue is that there are certain considerations. We fought for the zone to get Deputy Speaker in the House of Reps and also Senate Majority Leader in the Senate,” he said.

Asked whether the ruling APC put the religious balancing into consideration, bearing in mind that the president’s anointed candidates, Lawan and Gbajabiamila, are also Muslims, the APC chieftain said: “You do not understand the political dynamism of our country. Do you think if we concentrate on religion this country will move forward? We go for excellence sometime, We go for those people who can key into the project of change and deliver.

“What do you mean by religious sensitivity? Between APC and PDP which party is more sensitive? Do you think Islam or Christianity can provide solutions to the problems of Nigeria? Until Nigerians become aware and key into excellence, we should no longer discriminate against anybody who has something to offer. The moment a nation start thinking about where someone comes from or the religion he or she practice such a nation is doomed.”

Reminded that some NASS members from North-central are skimming to take the position of Speaker, Wambi appealed that the South-west should be allowed to produce the next Speaker, stressing: “I share the assertion that things should be given to any region based on their contribution and acceptance of mantra. But in politics, you may not get what you sometimes think it is yours because of certain pecuniary reason and expediency.

“But as far as I am concerned, the consideration should be given based on merit. Having produced the senate president for the past 12 years, the North-central should allow other zones to produce the Speaker since we are not the only zone.

“Recall that in 2015, the post of Speaker and Senate President were zoned to South-west and North East respectively. Ahmed Lawan from the North-east and Femi Gbajabiamila from the South-west were favoured but there was internal coup which truncated the process,” he recalled.