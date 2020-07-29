Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 10 virtual meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and eight ministers physically present.

The meeting holding at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

The ministers present are the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, Informatoon and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Mohammed Mahmoud, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Power, Saleh Mamma.

The Head of Service, (HOS) Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating from their various offices in Abuja.

The council after the National Anthem, observed a minute silence in honour of former minister in charge of railways in the First Republic,Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq, who died on Saturday morning.

The former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire and first Kwara Commissioner of Finance upon the creation of the state in 1967, is the father of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State.

The late Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau in Zaria, Kaduna State, was also the former Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers.

He also worked at the Nigerian Stock Exchange for a number of decades and was reputed as the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria.

The SGF has earlier in a condolence message to the Abdul-Rasaq family said their Patriarch will be remembered for his selfless and meritorious service to the nation and to humanity.

Mustapha on behalf of the council had said had “the legacies of Alhaji Folorunso Abdul-Rasaq, lawyer, politician, businessman, distinguished administrator, educationist and community leader will forever remain with us.”