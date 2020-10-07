Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 18th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 10 am, has the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, physically attending.

Ministers physically present at the Council Chambers are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola; and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

Others include those of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; as well as Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.