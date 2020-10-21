Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 20th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 10 am, has the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj Gen Babagana Mungonu (retd) physically attending.

Ministers physically present at the Council Chambers are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.