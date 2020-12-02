From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 26th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Munguno (retd), are physically present.

Eleven ministers are physically attending the meeting. They are Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed, Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, Water Resources Minister Suleiman Adamu, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola, Industrial, Trade and Investment Minister Niyi Adebayo, Education Minister Adamu Adamu, Special Duties Minister Geroge Akume, Minister of State Budget and National Planning Clement Agba, Minister of State Science and Technology Mohammed Abdullahi, and Minister of State Power Goddy Agba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.