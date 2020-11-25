From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 26th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd), are physically present.

Nine ministers are physically attending the meeting. They are Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Power, Sale Mamman, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola, Youths and Sports, SundayDare, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Details later…