Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the second virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The meeting, which started at 10:00 am is holding in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Also present at the chamber are Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed, Finance Budget and National Planning Minister Zainab Ahmed, Education Minister Adamu Adamu, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami, Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola and Petroleum (State) Minister Timipre Sylva.

All other ministers are virtually participating in the meeting from their various offices.

Soon after the opening prayers, SGF Mustapha called for a minute silence in honour of former Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Dogondaji, who served between 1993 and 1994 under the Ibrahim Babangida regime. He died on Friday, May 15th.