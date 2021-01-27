From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 31st virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha are physically attending the meeting, which started at 10:00 am prompt.

The six ministers physically attending the meeting are those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, IndustryTrade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Minister of State Power, Goddy Agba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Before commencement of the day’s proceedings, cabinet members observed a minute silence for former Ministers, Alhaji Dauda Birma, Alhaji Mohammadu Gambo Jimeta and Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim.

The late Birma, who served as Minister of Education from 1997 to 1998, died on 5th January, 2021 aged 80.

Jimeta, who died on 21st January, at the aged of 83, was the Minister of Agriculture from 1995-1997 he was also the Inspector General of Police and National Security Adviser at various times.

While Adullahi Ibrahim was the Minister of Education, Science and Technology as well as Transportation Aviation between 1984 and 1985 when President Buhari was the military Head of State.

Ibrahim, who was the first Northern Lawyer to attain the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, died on Sunday 24th January at the age of 84.