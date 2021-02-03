From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 32nd virtual the Federal Executive Council (FEC), holding at the Council Chambers of the State House.

Before the meeting went into closed doors, at 10 am prompt.

Members of the council observed a minute silence in honour of two former members of the cabinet who died recently.

The former ministers were Alhaji Alfa Wali and Prince Tony Momoh.

Wali, a prominent Kano State indigene and former Minister of Agriculture, died on Monday, January 25th, 2021.

He also served as Permanent Secretary in many ministries, including the Ministry of Defence.

Momoh was a veteran journalist and politician who was Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, died February 1st at the age of 82.

Buhari had while commiserating with the family, the government and people of Kano State, urged them to take comfort in the legacy of kindness he Wali behind.

The President had also while condoling with the Momoh family said: “His brand of loyalty is very rare in the politics of today. I will greatly miss him.”

Buhari had also recalled that as chairman, Media and Publicity of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) Campaign Organisation in the 2003 and 2007 elections, Momoh ‘contributed in no small measure to the growth and strengthening of the organisations.’

Buhari also noted that Late Momoh, who was also one-time Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), contributions led to the eventual formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen Babagana Mongunu, as well as seven ministers, physically attended the meeting.

The ministers included Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi,

Others are Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Education, Adamu Adamu, Aviation, Hadi Sirika

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers, however, participated online in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.