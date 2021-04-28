From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 43rd virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the First Lady Conference Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari are physically attending the meeting, which started at 10:00 am.

Seven ministers are physically attending the meeting. They include the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami and Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama.

Others are the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello,, Minister of State Petroleum Timipre Sylva, and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

