From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over an Emergency National Security Meeting at the State House.

The meeting, which started at 10 am, holding at the Conference Hall of the Office of the First Lady, being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Boss Mustapha; Ministers of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd), Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyema and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.).



Also present is the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff; Major General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo and Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

The meeting is expected to review the current security situation in the country.

Details later…