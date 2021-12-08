From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The virtual meeting, holding at the conference room of the First Lady’s office has in attendance Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others physically attending the meeting, which started at 10am are Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, and Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Wednesday’s meeting was preceded by the swearing of two Commissioners of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Details Later…