From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which is being held at the council chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari are among those physically attending the meeting, which started at 10 am.

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others are Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; and State-Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.