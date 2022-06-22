From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a virtual weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is represented by Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office (EFO) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Habiba Lawal, Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present are some Ministers. They include the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Works and Housing Babtunde Fashola.

Others are the Ministers of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Trade Industry and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and Minister of State-Health, Mamora Olorunnimbe.

Other cabinet members are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

