From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, at the Executive Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started at 10:00am had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd.) and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi Esan.

Ministers who are attending the meeting include: Dr Zainab Ahmed (Finance), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Health), Adamu Adamu (Education), Dr Geoffrey Onyema (Foreign Affairs), Lai Mohammed (Information) and Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment).

Also attending are the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Maigari Dingyadi (Police Affairs), Dr Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), Umana Umana (Niger Delta), Muazu Sambo (Transportation) and Sadiya Farouq (Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management).

The Ministers of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Health, Adeleke Mamora and Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada and the President’s Chief Economic Adviser, Doyin Salami are also present.

Details later…