Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started at 11am at the Council Chambers of the State House, has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and almost all cabinet members ministers in attendance including Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

President Buhari returned last Friday to the country from London where he went on a private visit.

The Christian opening prayer was said by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi while the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said the Muslim prayer.

Shortly before the commencement of the meeting, a minute silence was observed for former Secretary to the Federal Government, (SGF) Chief Ufot Ekaette, who passed last month at the age of 80 on September 25th.

A minute silence was also observed for former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Opeyemi Akinyele, who passed at the age of 81.

