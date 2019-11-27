Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 11 am at the Council Chambers of the State House, has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and almost all cabinet members ministers in attendance, including Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha and National Security Adviser Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, opened the meeting with a Muslim prayer, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, offered the Christian prayer.

Staff of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning are expected to make presentations at the meeting.