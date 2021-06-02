From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the First Lady Conference Room in the state house.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari are physically attending the meeting.

Also Physically in attendance are eight Ministers including Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others are the Ministers of state Industry, Trade and investment, Maryam Katagum; Environment, Mohammed Abubakar; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and that of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.