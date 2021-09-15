From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is current presiding over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the conference room of the First Lady’s office, State House Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha are among those physically present at the meeting.

Also present are Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, and Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others include Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbeshola.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

The day’s meeting was preceded by the swearing-in of three National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Those sworn-in are Dr Baba Bila representing the North East zone, Professor Sani Adam, North Central and Professor Abdullahi Abdu, representing North West.

